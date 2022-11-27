11 abandoned cars, boat impounded in Mubarak Al-Kabeer

KUWAIT: The Mubarak Al-Kabeer Municipality branch organized field campaigns in all areas of the governorate from Nov 22 to Nov 25. Eleven abandoned cars and a boat were impounded and sent to a holding area. Head of the general hygiene and roadworks department at Mubarak Al-Kabeer Municipality branch Fahad Al-Qurayfa said: “The aim of the field campaigns is to tackle violations and take legal action against them.

The supervision team at the department takes great importance in raising the level of hygiene in areas under their responsibility. Furthermore, all things that are considered hindering of the overall view will be removed and all roads will be operated in all areas.” He insisted that the supervising team will not be slack in taking all necessary legal procedures against violators of regulations related to public hygiene and roadworks.