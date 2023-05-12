13 Kuwaitis submit candidacy documents for “23” parliament election

Kuwait: Thirteen Kuwaitis submitted on Friday their candidacy documents to the Ministry of Interior’s election affairs department to run for the 2023 National Assembly election set on June 6. The total number has so far risen to 182, including five females, after one candidate withdrew.

The first and second constituencies include Bassel Hussein Al-Bahrani and Yassin Haider respectively.

Abdullah Al-Hendal and Ali Abdullah Al-Saeed submitted their documents to the third constituancy, while the fourth one includes Ahmad Al-Mutairi, Bassel Abdulrazeq, Khaled Al-Dalhoum and Obaid Al-Mutairi. The fifth constituancy includes Ayman Abdullah Moahammad, Hamed Al-Zoghbi, Hafeeth Al-Ajmi, Faheed Hamad Al-Ajmi and Nehar Al-Otaibi.

The department will receive candidacy documents until Sunday, May 14.