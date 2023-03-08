151,992 residency violators in Kuwait: CSB

By Majd Othman

KUWAIT: Kuwait has a population of 4,385,717 of whom 1,488,716 are Kuwaitis or 34 percent of the total population, said Central Statistics Bureau on Tuesday in its final report of the 2021 census project for Kuwait.

The statistics showed that the number of non-Kuwaitis in Kuwait reached 2,897,001, while the number of Kuwaitis under the age of thirty reached 904,688, equivalent to 60.7 percent of the population. The report pointed out that the number of Kuwaiti females reached 759,578, while the number of Kuwaiti males reached 729,638. Non-Kuwaitis were divided between 1,941,628 males and 955,393 females.

The statistics also showed that the number of violators of the residence law reached 151,992. The country issued 44,879 visas while the number of visa violators reached 26,985.

Minister of Industry and Commerce Mazin Al-Nahedh said, in his speech during a press conference held by the Central Statistics Bureau to announce the report, said the project is significant because of its critical role in planning, as there is no development without statistics. The census project was carried out with the cooperation of the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI).

Nahedh said that the general census provides important basic data and information on the demographics, social and economic characteristics of the population, housing and establishments. These are important tools for preparing programs, development plans and drawing policies in the areas of population, housing, healthcare, education, the workforce and others, he said.

He added that the positive effects of the census vary between the data it provides and the indicators that can be extracted. It represents a strong source that supports decision-makers and planners in various fields such as improving living standards and equitable distribution of services.

Nahedh pointed out that the statistical project in Kuwait faced many challenges, most notably following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictions and shutdown the state resorted to in checking the spread of the pandemic in compliance with the health requirements and precautionary measures.

The project was completed in joint cooperation with the Central Administration for Statistics and the Public Authority for Civil Information by investing the resources owned by the two authorities.

Nahedh stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships between users and producers of statistical data and information to support development in all its economic, social and environmental dimensions at the national, regional and international levels.

Deputy Director General of Civil Information Mansour Al-Methen reviewed the foundations adopted by civil information in its work and a comprehensive information base for both population and buildings in the 2021 census registration, referring to the adoption of field plurality and registration by linking them automatically, which reduces human and financial efforts.

Acting Director General of the Central Administration for Statistics and Head of the Statistical Work Affairs Sector Monya Al-Qabandi said that the administration directs its efforts to provide accurate statistical data and information in a timely manner to all beneficiaries in accordance with international standards with the aim of supporting planning, development and decision-making through partnership with all relevant parties.