At least 18 killed, several missing as recreational boat capsizes in Kerala

New Delhi: At least 18 people were killed and as many others were missing on Sunday after a recreational boat capsized in south Indian state of Kerala, local reports said.

Local Television Media One said quoting official sources that at least 18 people were confirmed dead, ten others were rescued and several others are missing after the boat they were travelling capsized around 7 pm in the Purapuzha River at Thooval Theeram tourist spot near Tanur city of Malappuram in the tourist state of Kerala.

The dommed boat carrying several women and children was reportedly overcrowded. Police sources said that the number of deaths might go up as the boat is still under the water when the last reports came in. The boats are not permitted to operate beyond 5PM and there was no adequate life-saving equipment onboard the boat when the mishap took place, reports said. Along with the police, firefighters and rescue services, native people and fishermen are engaged in the rescue operations. There are fears of death toll going up sharply and people rescued were taken to a nearby hospital.