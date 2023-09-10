190 tons of aid arrives in Sudan

CAIRO: An Egyptian cargo ship carrying some 190 tons of Kuwaiti aid arrived in Sudan’s main Red Sea port on Sunday, with relief assistance running the gamut from food supplies to healthcare essentials.

The Kuwaiti aid package is a testament to the country’s “growing contributions” towards global humanitarian causes, Kuwait Red Crescent’s delegation chief Khaled Al-Zaid said in a statement, quoting Egypt’s ambassador to Khartoum Hani Salah.

Kuwait will never “hesitate” to provide aid to people affected by conflicts and crises, particularly in a country like Sudan, which has long shared amicable relations with Kuwait, he underlined. – KUNA