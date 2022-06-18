Kuwait thrash Oman 6-1

JEDDAH: Kuwait Women’s Futsal team beat Oman 6-1 on Saturday. Kuwait’s Shorouk Pasha, Abeer Al-Rifais and Nihal Al-Saqbi scored three, two and one goal respectively. Meanwhile, Oman’s Linat Al Muslimi scored the only goal for her team. The Kuwait team have now book a semifinal place.

The 2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship kicked off in Jeddah on Thursday, with the host nation Saudi Arabia losing 3-1 to Kuwait, after Bahrain had beaten Palestine 6-0 in the tournament opener. The competition, organized by the West Asian Football federation and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation is being held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah and will continue until June 24.

In the opening match of Group B, Saudi Arabia found themselves 3-0 down after 24 minutes, and despite pulling a goal back on 37 minutes, could not stage a comeback. Saudi Arabia will complete their group matches against Oman on Monday. Bahrain kicked off the action in Group A with a comprehensive win over Palestine, the six goals coming from a hat trick by Hessa Allsa, a double from Alanood Al-Khalifa, and a strike from Manar Ebrahim. Bahrain now top the group with six points after beating Iraq 1-0 on Saturday. The final group match between Palestine and Iraq will take place on Monday.

This is the third edition of the competition and is being held in Saudi Arabia for the first time. The previous two tournaments were both won by Iran, in 2008 and 2012. The West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) is an organization founded by 6 member associations. Respectively in 2009 and 2010, 3 and 4 more associations joined. Iran left the federation on 10 June 2014 with the creation of the Central Asian Football Federation.