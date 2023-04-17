2020 ASSEMBLY DISSOLVED

By KUNA, B Izzak

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday dissolved the 2020 National Assembly which was reinstated last month in a landmark ruling by the Constitutional Court which also scrapped the parliamentary elections held in September 2022. In a speech read by HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Amir said he invoked article 107 of the constitution in dissolving the Assembly.

He also said that fresh elections will be held “within months”. Article 107 of the constitution gives the Amir the power to dissolve the Assembly after stating reasons for the action. The article also states that fresh polls must be held within two months of the dissolution date. The Amir also called on all parties to abandon disputes and stressed that the Kuwaiti leadership will not accept efforts that threaten to undermine national unity.

The reason for dissolving the parliament came upon the will of the people, and this requires a new election that will be accompanied by some legal and political reforms to help turn the country to a new phase of discipline and legal reference, His Highness the Crown Prince read out the speech. His Highness the Crown Prince asked the government to bear its responsibility towards the tasks.

Finally, His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Allah the Almighty to accept the fasting of people and return these days with further blessings and goodness to Arab and Muslim nations. In the meantime, the new government decided on Monday to approve a decree that calls to implement the Constitutional Court ruling issued on March 19. The ruling annulled the entire 2022 election process, scrapped the 2022 National Assembly and reinstated the previous assembly elected in 2020 headed by Marzouq Al-Ghanem.

The previous Assembly was dissolved following non-stop political disputes between the government and MPs. During the 2022 elections, the opposition scored a landslide victory which brought veteran opposition politician Ahmad Al-Saadoun back to lead the Assembly.