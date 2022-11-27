25.5% of Kuwait population have type 2 diabetes

KUWAIT: Diabetes rates in Kuwait have reached 25.5 percent among adults, according to a recent report of the International Diabetes Federation, the Head of the Kuwaiti Diabetes Association (KDA) Dr Waleed Al-Dhahi warned on Sunday. In a press statement on the sidelines of the annual celebration of the discovery of insulin held at Mall 360, Dr Dhahi said that this is the highest prevalence of the disease among Gulf countries.

He said many factors have caused the high rates of type 2 diabetes; most popular are genetics and lifestyle. Patients can avoid type 2 diabetes by adopting a low-sugar diet and exercising regularly. As for children, Dr Dhahi noted that the modern lifestyle with technology and spending hours on tablets and smartphones have contributed to the increase in the number of children suffering from diabetes.

KDA was established under the umbrella of the Kuwaiti Medical Association and includes more than 31,000 registered members to date. It works in cooperation with the International Diabetes Federation, an organization that includes more than 230 local diabetes organizations in more than 170 countries and territories. The association raises awareness of diabetes and provides workshops for the medical and nonmedical community to share the latest developments related to diabetes. – KUNA