30 candidates submit applications for “23” parliament election

Kuwait: At least 30 Kuwaitis including a single female citizen submitted on Friday their candidacy documents to the election affairs department affiliated to the Ministry of Interior to run for the 2023 National Assembly election set on June 6.

The candidates, who submitted their documents in the first day of receiving applications which will last until May 14, are 29 males and one female. The first constituency includes three candidates; Ahmad Lari, Osama Shahin, Hussein Bu Abbas, while the second one has eight including Hamad Al-Harshani, Hamad Al-Matar, Salem Al-Saleh, Saad Al-Fajji, Abdulwahab Al-Isa, Mona Al-Kandari, Nawaf Al-Azmi and Fahad Abu Shaiba.

The third constituency received five candidates, including Ibrahim Dashti, Sadoun Hammad, Fares Al-Otaibi, Mahmoud Al-Failakawi and Hani Hussein.

The fourth constituency obtained seven applications of Bader Al-Mutairi, Fawaz Al-Daihani, Bakr Al-Rashidi, Bader Al-Mujaweb, Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Salal Al-Harbi, Ali Al-Dhufairi.

The fifth got seven applications of Khaled Al-Saddi, Khaled Al-Otaibi, Saad Al-Kandari, Saleh Al-Azmi, Abdullah Al-Tamimi, Faisal Al-Kandari and Marzouq Al-Azmi.