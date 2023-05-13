30 candidates submit documents for Kuwait parliament election

Thirty Kuwaitis, including four females, submitted on Saturday their candidacy documents to the Ministry of Interior’s election affairs department to run for the 2023 National Assembly election set on June 6. The total number of the candidates has so far risen to 212, including nine females, after one candidate withdrew.

The first and second constituencies included six and nine competitors respectively.

Two candidates submitted their documents in the third constituency, while the fourth one received eight contestants.

The fifth constituency received five candidates. The candidates are allowed to submit their documents until May 14, tomorrow.