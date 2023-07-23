30 people to go to prison for traffic violations

KUWAIT: The General Department Public Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that the Traffic Court issued prison sentences against 30 people between March and May of this year. The ministry issued other sentences ranging from fines, withdrawal of their driver’s license for a month, in addition other violations stipulated in the Penal Code, after they were caught carrying out reckless driving as well as negligence in driving and endangering the lives of others.

The Traffic Violations Investigation Department referred them to the Traffic Court. It is part of the efforts of the traffic and operations sector to arrest outlaws and violators of the traffic law and refer them to the traffic court, in order to take legal measures against them. The department stressed the continuation of security and traffic campaigns throughout the country to arrest violators of the traffic law and rules, as well as to deter anyone who does not comply with the laws and regulations stipulated in the traffic law.