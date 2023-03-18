4.6 magnitude earthquake hits S. Turkiye

Ankara: An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit Kahramanmaras city, southern Turkiye on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the earthquake’s epicenter was seven km in depth.

Southern Turkiye and northern Syria were hit by a violent 7.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by another 7.6 quake. The earthquake’s epicenter was in Kahramanmaras and it was followed by thousands of aftershocks, killing tens of thousands of people and causing severe material damage.