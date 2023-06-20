4 Zionists shot dead near West Bank settlement

AL-LUBBAN ASH-SHARQIYA: Four people were shot dead Tuesday near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, Zionist officials said, a day after an army raid in the territory left six Palestinians dead. The attack took place at a petrol station near the Eli settlement, south of Nablus. Four other people were wounded, according to the Zionist entity’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services. The Zionist entity has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and the territory, excluding east Jerusalem, is now home to around 490,000 Zionists who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

An MDA spokesperson said its medics confirmed four fatalities but their nationalities were not immediately available. Media reports said all four were Zionists. An AFP photographer saw Zionist police officers inspecting a partially-covered body, as soldiers and medics stood nearby. The area around the gas station and an adjacent restaurant were sealed off with police tape.

The shooting comes a day after Zionist forces launched a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, in which six Palestinians were killed. A spokesman for the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Hazem Qassem, described Tuesday’s shooting as a “response to the crimes of the (Zionist) occupation” in Jenin and elsewhere. Tariq Selmi, spokesman for the Islamic Jihad militant group, praised a “heroic commando operation” and described it as Palestinians exercising their “legitimate right to self-defense.”

The sixth Jenin fatality, Amjad Aref Jaas, died from his gunshot wounds on Tuesday, a Palestinian health ministry statement said. More than 90 Palestinians were wounded in the hours-long raid, according to health officials, while the Zionist military said eight security personnel were wounded.

After the firefight between Zionist forces and Palestinian militants ended on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry announced Zionist troops killed a 20-year-old near the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Zakaria Mohammed Al-Zaoul was shot in the head in the town of Husan, the ministry said. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the military used live fire, tear gas and stun grenades during the clashes with young Palestinians. – AFP