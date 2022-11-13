40% of type 2 diabetics prone to kidney disease

KUWAIT: Around 40 percent of type 2 diabetes patients and 30 percent of type 1 patients are likely to develop chronic kidney disease, internal medicine and nephrology consultant and President of Kuwait Nephrology Association Dr Anas Al-Yousef said on Sunday. Dr Yousef, speaking to KUNA, explained that the disease is detected through finding protein in urine samples, which reveals decreased kidney efficiency to around 60 percent.

To avoid such complications, Dr Yousef explained, on the occasion of World Diabetes Day on Monday, diabetes patients should maintain low blood sugar levels and take their prescribed medications. He said a 2021 survey by the International Diabetes Federation revealed 537 million adult type 2 patients worldwide, and by 2045, the number is expected to rise to 783 million.

Dr Yousef also revealed that in the past few years, medication with the ability to decrease kidney complications, reduce urine protein as well as total kidney failure has been developed, mentioning that such medication is available in Kuwait’s medical centers. Dr Yousef urged people with diabetes to persevere with routine examinations to ensure early detection and treatment in case of infection. – KUNA