6 reasons why we love the newly launched HUAWEI WATCH KIDS 4 Pro

A safe and child-friendly watch with 4G Voice & HD Video calls

Huawei recently announced the new HUAWEI WATCH KIDS 4 Pro. The watch stands out with its child-friendly design and many thoughtful features that make it fun and educational and help keep the kids safe while exploring the world around them. The watch comes with Huawei’s self-developed network positioning services that intelligently obtain optimal location accuracy. Also, the HUAWEI WATCH KIDS 4 Pro supports HD video calls using the built-in 5MP front camera. The watch allows HD video or voice calls with contacts that own Huawei devices, such as phones, visions, and tablets. The inclusion of the swim training mode and one-min activity challenge such as skipping rope, free skipping rope and sit-ups to encourage kids to exercise better and more frequently make the watch all the more useful for kids to develop their social skills and make new friends.

The HUAWEI WATCH KIDS 4 Pro smartwatch is available in Blue and Pink in Kuwait with the price of KWD 49.9 on Huawei’s official website and select retailers.

So many ways to protect

The HUAWEI WATCH KIDS 4 Pro is a kids’ watch, but it is also a smart gadget that helps both parents and kids. Its Multi-Dimensional Safety Guard feature helps you keep an eye on your children. It uses 9-System AI positioning and shows you where your child is with accuracy. Because of the powerful AI learning algorithm, it gets more accurate over time as your kid uses the watch. This is especially helpful in common locations such as the area around the school and home. There is also the Real-Time Location Monitoring feature that records your child’s location every 120 seconds, which allows you to track your child’s whereabouts accurately.

In case of any emergency, kids can use the quick SOS Emergency Call function: The watch will call the administrator of the app and send a real-time photo of the child’s surroundings wherever they are.

HUAWEI WATCH KIDS 4 Pro features unique built-in LED lights on the watch body. This light adds to the fun element of the watch but also works as a safety beacon to keep your kids safe when walking in the dark.



HD Video calls right from the wrist

The HUAWEI WATCH KIDS 4 Pro supports HD video calls between a smartphone and the saved contacts on the watch with its 5MP front-facing camera. You can use their Huawei smartphones or tablets. Your child can also initiate video calls with you using the watch. With support for 5 modes and 24 frequency bands, the watch is compatible with most carriers around the world and capable of VoLTE HD voice calls.

Water-resistant swimming companion

HUAWEI WATCH KIDS 4 Pro has a 5ATM water-resistant design. The buttons have a waterproof enclosure design that has passed strict waterproof tests. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters. So, whether you’re swimming in a pool or doing water sports, the HUAWEI WATCH KIDS 4 Pro is ready for that.

Furthermore, the watch also includes a swim training mode that can identify breaststroke, freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke. This can help kids optimize their swimming postures and record all swimming data. Parents can view all of the swimming data through the HUAWEI FamCare App.

A watch full of fun

The watch also provides kids with one-min activity challenges for skipping rope, sit-ups, and a slew of other features that encourage kids to exercise. Using the watch, kids can take selfies with the 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture and provides 85-degree field of view and make it more fun with a variety of motion-tracking stickers.

Two days long battery life

The HUAWEI WATCH KIDS 4 Pro boasts an 800mAh battery that can last for two days. Moreover, it also supports fast charging and only takes 20 minutes to reach a 50 per cent charge. So, you can plug in the watch while in the shower or having breakfast, and it will be good to go.

Bright and colorful design

HUAWEI WATCH KIDS 4 Pro was designed in a style that emphasizes the combination of technology and quality. LED lights are present on either side of the smartwatch with a space-themed dynamic watch face that flashes in a breathing rhythm. The watch adjusts the display brightness according to the ambient light using the ALS (ambient light sensor).

Every aspect of the HUAWEI WATCH KIDS 4 Pro is designed with the needs of kids in mind as there are many fun elements in the watch that keeps the kids happy and engaged.