6,075 students approved for next academic year

KUWAIT: The secretary general of the Council of Private Universities, Adel Al-Bader, announced the approval of the Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy and the Acting Minister of Education, Dr. Jassim Al-Ostad, to accept 6,075 students in the internal missions plan for the next academic year (2023-2024).

Al-Bader announced the accreditation of admission for bachelor and diploma programs for students with a high school diploma or equivalent. He pointed out the importance of reviewing the student’s admissions process.

He stressed the need to adhere to the internal missions’ regulations, wishing the students a successful academic year. He urged the students to access the secretariat’s website via the following link (www.puc.edu.kw) for more information.- KUNA