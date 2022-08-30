657 operations performed at Ibn Sina Hospital

KUWAIT: Ibn Sina hospital has announced that 657 surgeries have been preformed this year at the urology unit at the hospital. The head of the urology department at Ibn Sina Abdulnaser Al-Saeed said in a press conference the operations included 40 kidney surgeries, 16 urethral transplants, 121 laparoscopy operations, 379 birth defect surgeries and 101 other operations.

“New operations have been conducted for birth defects, as more than 90 operations have been performed during the last three years on patients of all ages, which have all been successful,” he said, noting laparoscopies are very sensitive to those under 16 years of age.

“The department has participated in global and regional research projects and their success is at around 97 percent over the past 10 years. Moreover, the hospital works hard to provide the best services to its patients through increasing the sharing of the latest experiences with renowned visiting doctors,” Saeed added. – KUNA