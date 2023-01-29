68 violating camps removed in Abdullah Mubarak

KUWAIT: The head of the Farwaniya and Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorates department at the Kuwait Municipality Nawaf Al-Kanderi has stated that an inspection team removed 68 camps which were erected on public property in Abdullah Mubarak area. He pointed out that the Municipality is keen on clearing anything that disrupts the general aesthetics of public places or constructions that exploit state property.

He said the intensive inspection campaigns by supervisory teams will continue in all regions of the province to monitor and limit all violations as well as take legal measures against violators. These measures will reduce all negative manifestations in all regions of the province whether by explicit encroachments on state property or by practicing an activity without a permit from the municipality, he added.