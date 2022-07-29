7 dead following heavy rainfalls – UAE MoI.

Abu Dhabi: UAE’s Ministry of Interior announced Friday the death of seven Asian residents following the heavy rains that hit Fujairah, Al-Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson, Brigadier General Dr. Ali Al-Tunaiji in a press statement said 80 percent of the evacuated people had returned to their home.

Adding, specialized teams are still working on restoring normalcy in the flood-hit areas.

UAE authorities had issued warnings to stay at home and away from cities with the forecasted weather of heavy rains, to avoid floods.