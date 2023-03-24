8 fasting tips for people with diabetes during Ramadan

1. Drink 8 glasses of sugar-free fluids

Try to drink adequate fluids (choose sugar-free fluids) during suhoor and Iftar to replenish fluid loss during the day. Aim for 8 glasses a day.

2. Get enough sleep

One of the things that you should never compromise on is the hours of sleep.

3. Include probiotics

A spoonful of yogurt after your suhoor meal can work wonders for your health. Not only will it soothe the stomach, but it will also prevent acidity, and keep you safe from getting dehydrated throughout the day.

4. Avoid the three S – salty, spicy, and sugary food

Limit your spice, salt, and sugar intake during your suhoor meal. Consuming highly salty food can trigger thirst later as the water from the cells gets withdrawn.

5. Don’t skip suhoor

You must not skip your suhoor meal. Have a well-balanced meal in the morning and take an appropriate amount of insulin for that, taking into consideration that you will not be eating through the day until sunset.

6. Break your fast promptly and eat in moderation

Breaking of fasting should not be delayed. When breaking fast, drink plenty of fluids and have a healthy meal.

7. Monitor blood glucose levels

Self-monitoring of blood glucose during fasting is allowed during Ramadan. In fact, it is necessary for a successful fast.

8. Consult your doctor before fasting

It is important to discuss fasting with your doctor up to 2 months before Ramadan as you will need to know, how to fast safely and whether adjustments to your diabetes medications may need to be made beforehand.