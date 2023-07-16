900 students join Manpower summer training program

KUWAIT: Acting Deputy Director General of National Manpower Affairs at Public Authority for Manpower Najat Al-Yousuf announced the launch of a training program which allows students to work in the private sector. The program will run until August 7. She said the program has attracted school-aged youth who are now enrolled in training classes aimed at raising awareness of the importance of working in the private sector and its effect on people’s professional development.

The program also highlights the importance of training in non-government entities due to its effects on qualifying students, strengthening their skills and nurturing their self-confidence. She said that 55 private sector companies are participating, and 1660 training opportunities are available in several sectors including banking, insurance, retail, law, oil factories, cooperative societies and others at a total of 900 students.

She thanked all those who cooperated with the authority to provide training opportunities each year since 2005 until now during holidays and students breaks, as the total number of students who were trained during those years is more than 12,000 students.