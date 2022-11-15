99 % of Kuwait International Airport workers are Kuwaitis

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that over 99 percent of the total workers in Kuwait International Airport are Kuwaitis. Kuwaiti employees in the operations, maintenance, and engineering departments, including women, run all kinds of operations in the airport, deputy director general for Kuwait International Airport affairs Saleh Al-Faddaghi told KUNA on Tuesday.

The directorate has modern programs related to security and safety, information technology and cyber security, he said, adding that the airport has a lot of qualified and skilled workers in the field.Information technology services saw a significant boost in the past few years, especially during the coronavirus crisis, said Al-Faddaghi.

He noted that DGCA is in the final stages of linking information with governmental bodies online. Among the online services provided by the airport is passengers complaints through scanning a barcode and entering the directorate’s website to send their complaints, he said. DGCA will also add an online section for new employment and the dates of the tests and medical checkups for the job in the coming period, the official noted.

Al-Faddaghi said they also have a program that monitors quality of services provided to passengers across the airport. Meanwhile, he said that passengers who lose their luggage in the airport can submit a request and follow up on the retrieving process through special electronic devices in the airport or through DGCA’s website. He added that there are 24-hours surveillance cameras across the airport that can help in finding passengers’ belongings should they get stolen.

As for luggage lost during flights, that is bags that were handed in the check-in, the issue requires bigger procedures to retrieve the bags as they could be lost in Kuwait airport or other airports, said Al-Faddaghi. — KUNA