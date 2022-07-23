Chance to win Four 2022 Mercedes G-Class Cars from Boutiqaat

KUWAIT: Within the scope of its constant care for its customers, the distinguished eCommerce leader, Boutiqaat, announces a set of exceptional rewards and huge raffle draws, including the chance to win four Mercedes G-Class 2022 edition cars. This special raffle is part of Boutiqaat’s continuous quest to provide the best shopping experience for its audiences in the Gulf and the Middle East.

Boutiqaat explained that this initiative provides a range of great opportunities for its valued customers to win various prizes. With each purchase of 40 Kuwaiti Dinars or its equivalent, the customer qualifies for a chance to win one of the draws on four Mercedes 2022 G-Class cars, thus doubling the possibility of winning for every shopping transaction. This offer is valid for all Gulf countries and Iraq.

Revealing the timetable for the upcoming raffle draws, Boutiqaat stated that the four raffles will be drawn every ten days of the upcoming month. The first lucky winner will be announced on the first day of August, followed by the second raffle draw on August 11th. The winner of the third 2022 G-Class will be on the 21st of the same month, while the fourth car goes to its winner on the first day of September.

Boutiqaat stated that this initiative comes in fulfillment with the company’s vision and its entrusted role in meeting the anticipation of its masses, taking them a step closer to a life of luxury and modernity. Boutiqaat also emphasized its continuation of providing the best performance at the level of logistics services and accelerating operational processes to keep pace with the huge volume of orders to maintain and extend its dominating presence on a map of global shopping platforms.

Boutiqaat expressed its pride in launching this exclusive partnership with Al Mulla Automobiles, one of the Al Mulla Group’s companies – and the only authorized distributor of Mercedes-Benz cars in Kuwait, noting that the continuation of providing unique offers and rewards throughout the year to its clientele is an added achievement to the company’s series of successes as the first destination for online shopping.

Boutiqaat revealed that there are more surprises and valuable prizes that will be presented throughout the year to all its audiences, proving itself as a permanent provider that is keen to meet the aspirations of customers to achieve a luxurious lifestyle.