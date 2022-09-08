A detailed study of PACI’s population and labor figures

The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) issued the latest detailed statistics on population and employment at the end of June 2022. The data shows that total population in Kuwait, at the end of June 2022, reached to 4.464 million people and the population census recorded a semi-annual growth of 1.8 percent, compared to the end of 2021 at 4.386 million people (4.217 million people according to the Central Statistical Bureau), with an expected annual growth of 3.6 percent. The total population had achieved a decline of -6.1 percent in 2021 compared to a decline of -2.2 percent in 2020. The absolute increase during half a year amounted to 78.7 thousand people, whereas the absolute decline for the whole of 2021 was -285 thousand people.

The Kuwaiti population increased during the first half of 2022 by 13.4 thousand people, with a growth rate of 0.9 percent (1.8 percent expected annual rate), bringing their total number to about 1.502 million people with their percentage slightly decreasing from the total population from 33.94 percent at the end of 2021 to 33.65 percent according to the latest figures. The number of Kuwaiti females amounted to 765.6 thousand, exceeding the number of males of about 736.5 thousand. The non-Kuwaiti population rose by 65.3 thousand people, a growth rate of 2.3 percent and reached 2.963 million people, with a compound annual growth rate during the period of 2011-June 2022 at 1.8 percent.

Workforce in Kuwait

The total number of workers in Kuwait reached 2.64 million workers or 59.2 percent of the total population, while this percentage for Kuwaitis reached 31.5 percent of the total Kuwaiti population, and it is noted that the percentage of non-Kuwaiti workers out of the total non-Kuwaiti population reached 73.3 percent. When comparing it with the end of June 2021, the percentage of Kuwaiti workers in the total number of workers in Kuwait increased from 16.3 percent in June 2021 to 17.9 percent in June 2022, and the percentage of female employment in the total Kuwaiti labor force increased slightly to 50.8 percent at the end of June 2022 versus 49.8 percent at the end of June 2021, while the percentage of female employment out of the total workforce in Kuwait was about 29.5 percent.

The number of Kuwaiti workers increased by 17.6 thousand workers, bringing their total to 473.3 thousand workers and rising from 455.7 thousand workers at the end of June 2021. The number of employees within the government reached 372.9 thousand workers or 78.8 percent of the total number of Kuwaiti workers, while the number of jobs for Kuwaitis outside the government sector increased by 13.6 thousand, with a remarkable growth rate of 21.9 percent compared to the end of June 2021.

It is believed that the unemployment of Kuwaitis has decreased to 24.5 thousand workers or 5.2 percent of the total Kuwaiti employment on June 2022, compared to 32.9 thousand workers or 7.2 percent at the end of June 2021. The total number of workers (Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti) in the government sector amounted to 484.1 thousand workers or about 10.8 percent of the total population, and the percentage of Kuwaitis working in the government sector is 77 percent.