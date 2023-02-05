A record turnout at Gulf Bank’s booth at Qout Market event

KUWAIT: Gulf Bank concluded its participation in the first 2023 Qout Market event- the largest market in Kuwait that brings together local farmers, craftsmen, and food enthusiasts in one place. The first day of the event witnessed a large turnout of more than 10,000 visitors, and Gulf Bank’s booth received a record turnout from the public, in light of the activities launched at the booth creating a fun, joyous and interactive atmosphere for the visitors. Not to mention the cultural location and the wonderful time of the year where Kuwait enjoys the National Day celebrations throughout the month of February.

This year’s Qout Market, with its distinguished location in Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre along the Gulf Road coast, was an opportunity to spend a special day amongst local entrepreneurs, food manufacturers and craftsmen, and to simply enjoy the great food diversity in Kuwait’s society. On this occasion, Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, Lujain Al-Qenaei said, “We are very pleased with the great interaction from the visitors with the activities provided by Gulf Bank on the first day of the event, which has successfully achieved the main objective of supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs.”

Al-Qenaei further stated that Qout Market has returned once again, with full force, holding space for the wide participation of more than 60 SMEs from various sectors. She added: “We are pleased to renew our partnership with Qout Market, to continue its wonderful role in supporting young entrepreneurs and local producers and SMEs who are looking for a creative outlet, to display their products and creations in a distinctive atmosphere that provides them with the opportunity to engage easily and flexibly with the public.”

Al-Qenaei further mentioned that Gulf Bank is keen on being actively present in all activities and occasions that support the youth and SMEs, as promoting sustainability in society and supporting SMEs is one of the main themes in the Bank’s 2025 strategy. As part of the Bank’s continuous efforts to consolidate the principles of environmental sustainability within the community and aligning with the principles of its recently launched campaign, Gulf Bank distributed reusable bags to visitors throughout the event, with the aim of reducing the use of plastic bags and to raise awareness of plastic waste.

Al-Qenaei concluded her remarks by stating, “We are waiting for you at the Gulf Bank booth on the second Qout Market event, set to happen on the 18th of February. Join us to spend another special day with fun activities, competitions, and various prizes.”

Gulf Bank’s vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining a robust sustainability program at the community, economic, and environmental levels through sustainability initiatives that are strategically selected to benefit both the country and the Bank. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.