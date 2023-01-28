AAB World opens Mideast’s largest showroom in Kuwait

By Majd Othman

KUWAIT: Al-Armali and Abul Burghul International Photographic Company (AAB World) held on Thursday a big ceremony to open the largest store in the Middle East that provides specialized photo and video equipment. Executive Manager Ahmad Abul Burghul told Kuwait Times AAB World aims to make Kuwait a destination for all equipment related to photo and video with the AAB store. “What makes us different is that we are a solution store for our clients and not just a distributor that sells products,” he said.

“All kinds of products are available at AAB World – every brand that you think related to photo and video equipment, such as Sony, Canon, DJI, Sigma and many other brands. We have placed everything in the field for photographers, videographers and content creators in one place,” he added.

Regarding their sales forecast for the current year, Abul Burghul said: “We hear about lots of crises, but so far we are really happy. We think people are moving from the regular medium of retail to e-commerce, and this helps us as our products benefit all work fields, whether equipment for podcasting, shooting or going live. I think we are moving in the right direction and are optimistic of where we are going.”