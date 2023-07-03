Abandoned vehicles towed, hygiene violations issued in Ahmadi

KUWAIT: The Public Hygiene and Road Works Department at the Ahmadi Governorate Municipality issued 165 public hygiene violations during field tours held this week across the governorate, the Public Relations Department in Kuwait Municipality announced Monday. Officials also towed 103 abandoned cars, boats, mobile convenience stores and scrap containers.

They placed 189 stickers on cars and boats in preparation for their removal after the end of the specified period. “The aim of the intensive field tours is to monitor violators and take all legal measures against them,” said Director of the Department of Public Hygiene and Road Works at the Governorate Municipality Branch Nawaf Al-Mutairi.

He said his supervisory team pays great attention to raising the level of cleanliness and removing all that distorts the aesthetic view and blocks the roads through the field tours that he implements to preserve the civilized landscape of the governorate in areas under his jurisdiction. “The supervisory team will not hesitate to take all legal measures against violators of the public hygiene and road occupancy regulations,” he said.