Abbey’s ‘Hadret El Mawkef’ Kuwaiti series to air on MBC

“Hadret El Mawkef” (Honorable Position), a series by Kuwaiti production start-up Abbey’s Productions, will air during Ramadan on major Pan-Arab channels. The company was founded in 2021 by Sheikha Abrar Khaled Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and focuses on enhancing the caliber of Kuwaiti films and television content. The series will air on MBC, Shahid.net, Sharjah TV, and Dhafra TV. Another of Abbey’s series, “Zawaj Ella Roba’a'” (Three fourth marriage), was selected by Saudi channels for Ramadan entertainment.

“We are very proud that a Kuwaiti-produced series will be on the forefront of major channels in Saudi Arabia and UAE during the holy month of Ramadan, a key period in the region for TV drama. Our team worked very hard this season to produce high-quality series that would showcase Kuwait’s evolving TV drama content and position Kuwaiti writers, directors, actors, and actresses on the regional scene,” said Ahmed Al-Buraiki, Abbey’s Productions Managing Director. He was speaking at MBC’s annual press conference that announces its Ramadan selections. In less than a year, Abbey’s Productions rapidly assimilated into the regional TV-drama scene through its series ‘Bi Tawqeet Mecca’ (In Mecca’s Time). The series ranked as the #1 most viewed in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Shahid.net.

The production team of Abbey’s uses the latest high-quality filming techniques, therefore the company’s series have taken Kuwait’s entertainment scene by storm. The team’s signature on its produced content was noticed by major platforms and channels amid a highly competitive field where hundreds of productions are presented daily from multiple countries.

In an official statement, the company said that the main objective behind establishing Abbey’s is to develop Kuwait’s film and TV productions to an international standard that would align with major global and regional entities. “We managed to achieve our goal in less than a year,” added Al-Buraiki; “Thank you to our team and higher management for their support and commitment towards positioning Kuwaiti drama and film-makers on the regional scene.”

‘Hadret El Mawkef’ is a 30-episode series written by Kuwaiti writer, Abdullah El-Roumi, and directed by Khaled Jamal. It provided a platform for Hayfaa Adel, Mariam El-Saleh, and Zahraa Al-Kharji to act together again and included a team of Arab and Kuwaiti actors such as Abdul Aziz Al-Haddad, Abdullah Al-Turkmani, Heba Al-Dari, Layali Dhrab, Nawaf Al-Ali, Kifah Al- Rajeeb, Mansour Al-Boloushi, Sarah Al-Qabandi and Muhammad Al-Dosari. The story of the series highlights various contemporary issues that challenge many people in today’s Arab societies when making life changing decisions in critical daily situations.