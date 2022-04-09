Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center wins “Oscars for Museums” award

BERLIN: The iconic Kuwait-based Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center was announced the 2021 winner of the Leading Culture Destinations Berlin Awards, known globally as the “Oscar for Museums”, under the category of ‘New Cultural Destination of the Year’ in the Middle East and North Africa. The award was received by Maha Al-Mansour from the Amiri Diwan cultural centers department and Talal Al-Aqab from the relations department at Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Centre. Mansour said in a press statement that receiving an award is important for Kuwait in the cultural fields, especially with Berlin, which is one of the German cities that host all form of museums.

Meanwhile, the observer of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center Fatma Aman said that just being nominated for this award brings cultural centers in Kuwait into the scope of international competition, which highlights Kuwait role in supporting culture and keeping pace with the world. She referred to the award’s role in enhancing Kuwait’s position in global cultural circles, not only in Germany by promoting the experiences of other countries. This year’s ceremony included 13 awards, the New Cultural Awards, the Digital award, the Soft Power award, the Smart Climate Award, the Travelers award and many others.

In the award ceremony held in Berlin, the organizers said the award recognizes Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Center as a cultural icon of innovation and unique experiences that serves as a leading destination for local communities and travelers. The Kuwaiti center had vied for the prestigious award with 38 other cultural destinations from 21 countries. – KUNA