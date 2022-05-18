ABK participates in AUM career fair

KUWAIT: Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) successfully concluded its participation in the American University of the Middle East’s (AUM) hybrid career fair, which was launched last week. As the event’s gold sponsor, ABK is reinforcing its commitment to investing in local talent and providing opportunities to students who aspire a career in the banking sector.

Students and alumni visited the ABK booth, where they were provided with networking opportunities and career advice from the Bank. Visitors were also introduced to the processes within the banking sector and were provided with access to an array of in-person and online courses to enrich their learning experience.

Commenting on the Bank’s participation at the AUM career fair, Afrah Al-Arbash, Acting General Manager for Human Resources said, “We are pleased to be participating in the AUM career fair, consistent with our ongoing commitment to empower the ambitious youth in Kuwait. In line with our ‘Transformation and Growth’ strategy, the Bank will continue to invest heavily in inspiring, guiding and preparing the future generation, for an appropriate career in the banking sector. We look forward to participating in the upcoming annual fairs, remaining steadfast in our commitment to attracting national workforce, and enhancing our capabilities at the Bank.”

ABK Human Resources employees at the AUM career fair provided a view into the financial services sector, while also highlighting the most coveted skills in the banking sector. Students were also presented the opportunities for growth and development within ABK. Namely, ABK’s Retail Banking Division (RBD) Academy, designed to give trainees the opportunity to be fully immersed in the working environment of various departments within the Bank and get familiar with the day-to-day operations, providing them with a more hands-on experience.

Afrah Al-Arbash concluded by saying, “ABK has been and will continue to be very active in local career fairs. We are always energized by the enthusiasm of student and fresh graduates who are interesting in working in banking and finance. We will continue to reach out young talents and participate in career fairs, as we are always looking for quality candidates to join the ABK team.”