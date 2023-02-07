ABK the ‘Platinum Sponsor’ of Crown Prince Cup match

KUWAIT: Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) sponsored the final match of the 30th championship of HH the Crown Prince Football Cup between Al-Arabi Sports Club and Al-Salmiya Sports Club. The event took place on February 6 at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium under the patronage and presence of HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which concluded with the victory of Al-Arabi Sports Club.

Commenting on this occasion, Sager Albenali, Acting Chief Communications Officer at ABK, said, “We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Al-Arabi Sports Club for winning the championship. We are pleased to participate in this event as the platinum sponsor for the second consecutive year which reflects ABK’s continuous cooperation with the Kuwait Football Association and reinforces the Bank’s role in supporting social responsibility.”

Albenali continued, “We are keen to partake in various official sport-related activities across the country to promote and develop the culture of sports and fitness. The sponsorship of this event, along with others, stems from ABK’s pioneering role in encouraging local activities and national talents.”

Albenali concluded that promoting sports within the community enhances cooperation among society and encourages people, especially the youth, to follow a healthy lifestyle and engage in activities that have a greater overall societal impact. ABK once again affirms its commitment to corporate social responsibility and endeavors to be an active contributor towards the elevation of sports across Kuwait.