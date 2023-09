Abu Dhabi: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport of Abu Dhabi on Friday.

They held “cordial talks” where both sides expressed satisfaction with the depth of the brotherly relationship between the peoples and leaders of the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait, according to WAM news agency.