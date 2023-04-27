Acting Defense minister tours Navy base, underlines importance of Kuwait security

Kuwait: When it comes to Kuwait’s security there is no room for complacency or laziness with regards to infiltration attempts or breaches that violate international regulations, laws, customs and conventions that regulate maritime navigations, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said Thursday.

In a Ministry of Defense press release, Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid made the remarks during a tour to Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base, where he also reviewed the results of coordination meetings between Navy and the General Administration of the Coast Guard.

The two branches organized and intensified surveillance and security operations to combat piracy in the territorial waters and the economic zone.

The mission is also to support and reinforce the efforts made in this regard.

Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled praised high morale of all who work in the Navy and the General Administration of the Coast Guard, and exerted efforts to achieve the objectives in complete coherence with the implementation of various tasks and duties assigned to them.

The minister was received during his tour by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, Chief of the General Staff of the Army by authorization, Major General Ghazi Al-Shammari, Director of the General Administration of the Coast Guard, Major General Talal Al-Mowanis, Commander of the Naval Force, Brigadier General Hazzaa Al-Alati, and senior commanders of the Naval Force and Coast Guard.