Afya-3 health insurance available until September 15

KUWAIT: Afya-3 health insurance cards are available for Kuwaiti retirees from July 24 to September 15, 2022, Director of Health insurance Department at the Ministry of Health (MoH) Ahmad Al-Hussaini stated Sunday. The cards could be handed out to beneficiaries through 44 health centers across the country during official work hours (7:00 am to 2:00 pm), he noted. Original civil IDs have to be checked for retired Kuwaitis in order to get the recent vision of Afya insurance card.

The Afya insurance cards, which covers treatment costs for Kuwaiti retirees in private medical facilities, was launched by the MoH in 2016, and the second version of the insurance program was launched in 2019. Kuwaiti retiree registered in Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security are eligible to apply for the special health insurance card. – KUNA