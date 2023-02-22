Airfares jump 200% during national days

KUWAIT: Travel agencies in Kuwait have witnessed great turnout by citizens and residents in the past few days to book flights during the national holidays, which has led to an over 200 percent increase in ticket prices to several destinations. Several specialists in the tourism sector told KUNA on Wednesday that the most desired destinations to go to during the holiday are GCC countries, Turkey, London, Cairo and Beirut.

Director of the Operational Lines Network Planning and Distribution Department at Kuwait Airways Shoroq Al-Awadhi told KUNA prices of flight tickets of all airlines are in demand locally and internationally. The most demanded destinations currently on Kuwait Airways are Turkey, GCC countries and relatively close countries to Kuwait due to the short holiday, added Awadhi, noting passengers flying on Kuwait Airways have increased since the addition of new destinations and increasing its flights.

In a similar statement to KUNA, Director of Al-Maktab travel agency Nassib Adnan said the number of people desiring to travel during the national holidays have increased to reach 90 percent, alongside a significant increase in aifares to several destinations. Tourism specialist Kamal Kabsha told KUNA demand for tickets to London, Cairo, Riyadh, Jeddah and Dubai during the national holidays have exceeded expectations, noting that the demand for Istanbul has declined after the recent earthquake. – KUNA