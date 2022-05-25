AIU to honor first female graphic design graduate

KUWAIT: American International University will hold its first commencement on Saturday, May 28, 2022, honoring the first-ever graduates of the university. Among those being honored is Graphic Design student Rahaf Hussain Al-Khalaf, the first female graduate in Graphic Design. A graduate of Habeebah Al-Ansariya High School, Rahaf was an active student both academically and socially, achieving high marks and participating in the Alfatat Sports Club as a sprinter.

The dedication to her studies and the drive to succeed followed her to AIU where Rahaf has continued to be an inspiration to others. Juggling her rigorous academic life with on-campus student employment and taking part in campus events such as volunteering her time to help set up At the Violet Hour with acclaimed artists Kate Daudy and Kostya Noveselov, Rahaf keeps herself busy, to say the least.

For AIU’s historic first-ever commencement, Rahaf will represent the class of 2022 and deliver the commencement speech. Rahaf credits AIU for her transition from an artist to a designer. Several of Rahaf’s pieces can be seen as features of large-scale art installations which adorn the many student spaces around campus. “My experience at AIU was inspirational. The professional instructors who mentored me along my journey and the motivating, lifelong friends I have made here made my experience at AIU unforgettable.”

As AIU gears up for its first graduation, excitement and anticipation are widespread on campus. Many of our graduates will go on to further studies, and some may begin their careers. Through AIU, students will become the standard of art and learning, making them recognizable anywhere in the region.