Al-Ojairi Observatory launches Kuwaiti official electronic calendar

KUWAIT: Al-Ojairi Observatory launched the new electronic version of the official calendar of Kuwait as a new form of astronomical calendars. The observatory’s General Director Yousif Al-Ojairi said, Monday, that the calendar application combines between technology and scientific information that cannot be confined in traditional calendar of limit uses.

Through Al-Ojairi application, users can access astronomical information in addition to other information related to astronomy which is needed daily including prayer times according to the time difference between areas.

He noted that the application includes information about the sea tides and the direction of the Qibla, and it also enables the user to know in advance the official holidays, in addition to the agricultural calendar. Ojairi indicated that the observatory coordinated with many authorities to provide all information accurately and from its official sources, such as weather information, which was added in Al-Ojairi application in cooperation with the Meteorological Department. Furthermore, he pointed out that the application will be constantly updated, and more information will be added in the future, according to a plan formed by the observatory to develop astronomy in Kuwait.