Kuwait: Al-Aujairy Observatory said on Sunday that “Suhail Star” would be spotted on September 4 based on Al-Aujairi calendar.

Head of the Public Relations and Media department of the observatory Abdullah Al-Jaman stated to KUNA, that the emergence of the star meant improvement in weather, lengthening of shadow, and shorter daytime.

He added that the star could be seen on August 24 in the Southern half of the Arabian Peninsula, and later in Kuwait due to its geographical location.