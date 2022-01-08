Al-Dousary’s camel ranked first at Crown Prince’s racing festival

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince’s annual camel racing festival, held under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, came to a close yesterday as the camel owned by Nawaf Al-Dousary won the trophy. The camels owned by Hussein Al-Dawwas and Saleh Al-Ajmi came second and third respectively in the 8-kilometer race.

Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince, Governor of Hawalli Ali Al-Asfar expressed his pride for representing His Highness the Crown Prince at this big event. He told reporters that His Highness the Crown Prince’s patronage of this festival embodies the political leadership’s interest in backing these heritage sports activities.

After honoring the winners, Asfar lauded the outstanding organization of the event and congratulated the winning camels’ owners. Meanwhile, Kuwait Camel Race Club’s Chairman Hussein Al-Dawwas extolled His Highness the Crown Prince’s sponsorship of the festival. – KUNA