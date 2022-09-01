Al-Mutairi visits Amman Book Fair

AMMAN: Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth, thanked the honoring of Kuwait, at the 21st Amman International Book Fair, saying it was reflective of the deep-rooted bilateral relations held between the two countries.

Speaking at the opening day of the book fair which is to be held until Sept 10, under the title ‘Jerusalem-capital of Palestine’, the minister said the event would provide a platform for publishers around the globe, including Kuwait, to share their cultural output

Al-Mutairi, who is heading a Kuwaiti delegation to the book fair, affirmed that the Palestinian issue was central to the State of Kuwait as well as to the Arab and Islamic world. “Eastern Jerusalem will forever remain the capital of the free and independent state of Palestine and that is unnegotiable,” added the Kuwaiti minister.

Al-Mutairi also commended the decision to choose Jordanian author Waleed Saif as a primary figure of the book fair for his significant contribution to the world of Arab literature. On the Kuwaiti pavilion, he said that various publishers from government and private companies were partaking in the current event, adding that participants should gain experience and apply what they learnt for the upcoming 45th Kuwait international book fair to be held in Nov 2022.

Haifa Al-Najjar, Jordanian Minister of Culture also appreciated Kuwait as an honorary guest at the Amman International Book Fair, saying that it displayed the strength of mutual ties between the two countries.