Al-Rai appoints Rashed Ali Al-Ameeri as CEO

KUWAIT: Al-Rai Media Group’s board of directors announced the appointment of Rashed Ali Al-Ameeri as Chief Executive Officer effective June 19. Ameeri, who joined the group in April 2015, has vast experience in the media field.

Keeping pace with the sector’s developments qualified him to become the CEO due to his outstanding performance and achievements in various posts since joining the group. Ameeri will be responsible for the development and implementation of the group’s strategy at the level of all its operations and products, as well as the media platforms of the group.