Al-Saad launches training program for students

KUWAIT: The Al-Saad Foundation for Knowledge and Scientific Research has launched a field training program for middle and high school students participating in the Sheikha Fadia Al-Saad Al-Sabah scientific competition, which includes a field visit to the GE technology center in Kuwait. The director general of the competition Dr Aisha Al-Holi said in a press release on Monday that the aim of the visit is to gain technological expertise and skills so as to benefit from consultations and inquiries with GE specialists about the mechanism of implementing scientific projects and how to develop them.

She said that field visits contribute to enhancing the spirit of work, achievement, innovation, increasing scientific and cultural awareness in the participants as they discuss various topics that contribute to their qualification and practical skills. Al-Holi stressed the competition’s interest in training, organizing scientific and cultural visits and events to enhance the development of students practical and intellectual abilities and identify many advanced industrial technologies in addition to identifying quality control methods.

She pointed out the importance of fruitful cooperation between civil society institutions and the private sector to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in order to achieve the ‘New Kuwait 2035’ vision, activate cooperation with the concerned authorities (success partners) and pay attention to talented young people in the fields of science and technology.

Director General of the center said the center is keen to cooperate with educational and academic institutions and concerned authorities to provide a summary of GE’s experiences and the latest technical developments that it has reached. Al-Rasheed added that cooperation with the Sheikha Fadia Al-Saad Al-Sabah scientific competition aims to support the efforts of the competition in attracting more girls and women to the fields of Science, Technology and engineering.

She pointed to the role of the center in qualifying and preparing Kuwaiti competencies and cadres in order to provide the participants with the opportunity to gain additional valuable information to enable them to complete their projects in an optimal manner. – KUNA