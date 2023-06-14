Al-Safat Investment takes part in Future Makers Forum

KUWAIT: Al-Safat Investment Company participated in the career exhibition held on the sidelines of the Future Makers Forum organized by the Deanship of Admission and Registration at Kuwait University – Sabah Al Salem University City. This forum was held to shed light on the bright minds of young and talented national cadres in Kuwait, in addition to encouraging and pushing university students to identify their practical inclinations and find suitable work according to passion and ambition.

Safat investment is keen to participate in such forums and exhibitions to be in constant contact with young people, and to provide them with the opportunity to get to know the investment sector and its diverse fields in accordance with a systematic plan through which the company aspires to recruit the best promising youth cadres.

This participation also comes from Safat’s belief in the importance of supporting young people and providing them with job opportunities, especially in a vital and important sector such as the investment sector, and in implementation of its social responsibility policy. Stemming from the company management’s belief in the great role that young people play in building the future, Safat is working hard to participate in all events that support young people and their career aspirations to introduce them to job opportunities in the company.

This forum included open speeches by some of the University’s faculty members and a group of students who shared their stories and life experiences. Acting University Professor Fahad Al-Dubais Al-Rashidi kicked off the career opportunities exhibition, which gave the opportunity for students to familiarize themselves with a group of private sector companies as well as participating government entities that provide job opportunities for students as soon as they graduate.