Al-Salam Charity donates KD 350,000 to quake-affected

KUWAIT: Al-Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charitable Works announced on Sunday the allocation of over KD 350,000 from its annual campaign “Kuwait Trucks” for those impacted by the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye. Speaking to KUNA, Society’s Public Relations Director Dhari Al-Baijan said during the relief work in Turkey, the total donations for the campaign exceeded KD 1.3 million, with 357 trucks, of which over KD 350,000 have been allocated so far for earthquake-struck people.

The charity continues to urgently send aid to the stricken areas in Syria and Turkey since the disaster occurred, and an additional relief plane is scheduled to arrive on Monday, loaded with 1,000 tents for those affected, in cooperation and coordination with the official authorities in Kuwait, Al-Baijan added.

He pointed to the charity’s efforts in its annual campaign in order to target the largest possible segment, especially considering the humanitarian conditions there, at a time when the society harnessed all its capabilities to contain the current crisis, in addition to its charitable activities directed at Syrian refugees in the camps. The charity’s presence since the first moments of the disaster in the Turkish city of Antakya enabled it to sense the tragic situation and measure the extent of the need for aid by the residents of the affected areas, he stated.

The urgent relief supplies consist of foodstuffs, clothes, blankets, heating devices, medical tools, tents and other necessities for a decent life, Al-Baijan said. Al-Salam Charity launched its annual campaign for the benefit of the displaced from Syria and Yemen on December 23 last year, and it was scheduled to end on Saturday, but the closing event was cancelled and the request for an extension from the authorities in Kuwait was cancelled due to the current situation in Syria and Turkey. – KUNA