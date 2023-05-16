Al Shabab ‘Champions’ of Zain First Division League

KUWAIT: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, joined in honoring Al Shabab SC on achieving the Zain First Division League title after their exciting match against Khaitan SC in the league’s final fixture during the 20th round. Zain took to the field in Mubarak Al Osaimi Stadium, home of Khaitan SC, to congratulate the champions, Al Shabab SC, on achieving the Zain First Division League, as well as Khaitan SC on securing the second-place title.

The ceremony was attended by Zain Kuwait’s Corporate Affairs Department Manager Hamad Al Musaibeeh, Kuwait Football Association Vice Chairman for Technical Affairs Hayef Al Dehani, KFA Board Member Jamal Al Otaibi, President of Al Shabab SC Dr Menahi Al Azmi, and President of Khaitan SC Abdullah Al Otaibi.

The company also congratulated both clubs on securing their promotion to the Zain Premier League next season 2023-2024, after Al Shabab SC topped the league table with 38 points and Khaitan SC came in second with 28 points. Zain wishes both teams all the best of luck when they compete in the nation’s top league. Zain’s participation came as part of its official sponsorship of the KFA’s competitions for the 2022-2026 seasons, including the Kuwaiti Premier League (Dawri Zain), the Zain First Division League, HH the Amir’s Cup, HH the Crown Prince’s Cup, and the KFA Cup (Zain Cup).

The company recently joined in co-hosting the special event held at Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium to celebrate HH the Amir’s Cup Final. The event, which came in partnership with the Kuwait Football Association, the Ministry of Information, and the Public Authority for Sports, celebrated the final match of the most cherished local cup between title holders Kazima SC and Kuwait SC. The special celebration kicked-off with many fun activities and competitions in the Fans Zone, and the packed program included up to 200 valuable prizes like smartphones, smart watches, and headphones, along with special prizes for social media followers. The event also featured a unique performance prior to the match start whistle.

As the Official Sponsor, Zain offers KD 50,000 worth of prizes for athletes and fans per season, which is the biggest prize pool ever to be distributed in the Kuwaiti League’s history. By dedicating cash prizes for athletes, the company seeks to encourage players to pursue excellence and elevate the league’s performance. Zain’s role centers around three main areas; supporting athletes with cash prizes, launching social events and interacting with fans at stadiums, and an all-new surprise: the first-ever Fantasy Football League in Kuwaiti football’s history. These contributions and more go in line with the KFA’s vision to further enrich the local football scene, given that it is the most beloved sports among Kuwaitis.

Zain firmly believe that the private sector has a vital and active role in developing the local sports and youth sectors, and it makes this belief a reality by sponsoring and supporting some of the biggest sports programs in the nation. This partnership with Kuwait’s top football competition comes to strengthen the leadership role Zain plays in the local sports scene and is perfectly in line with the company’s sustainability and social responsibility strategy towards the sports and youth sectors.