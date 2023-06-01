Al-Thiqa Food Group Company launches bike lanes initiative

KUWAIT: Al-Thiqa Food Group Company launched an initiative to allocate dedicated bike lanes in Kuwait for the safety of cyclists on the road.

The company expressed willingness to bear all costs required to prepare bicycle lanes at locations it recommended to various state departments including the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources, Kuwait Municipality, Touristic Enterprises Company, Public Utilities Management Company and Kuwait University.

Meanwhile, Gia, an Al-Thiqa Food Group Company restaurant, has launched a campaign that includes placing awareness messages on its products to promote a safer environment for cyclists in Kuwait.

Al-Thiqa Food Group Company urges other companies to join efforts and launch similar initiatives for better quality sports and entertainment facilities in Kuwait.