Aleid Foods ‘exclusive authorized distributor’ of fresh foods

KUWAIT: Aleid Foods Company announced that it will be the exclusive authorized distributor of Freshly Foods brand products in Kuwait in all local sale outlets, central markets, and hypermarkets of various regions, in addition to restaurants and hotels. Freshly Foods brand is distinguished by a wide product offering of frozen high-quality products including beef, poultry, and seafood, made from the finest ingredients carefully selected from the most renowned regional and international suppliers.

The brand also provides delicious food additives and vegetarian substitutes for meat and more. Freshly Foods focuses on the selection and development of food safety-related technology and creating recipes that promote healthy eating habits, following the highest production standards with accredited international certificates.

This valued cooperation supports Aleid Foods Company’s products portfolio development in Kuwait and entering the food services sector of international and local restaurant chains since Freshly Foods products are the choice of various internationally renowned restaurants like Burger King, Pizza Hut, IKEA, and more, in addition to being distinctive for providing innovative frozen products and easy to make meals for the gourmet consumer. Diversifying Aleid Foods’ products portfolio will support the company’s expansion plans in the local market and solidify its operations to achieve continuous growth and sustainable returns for shareholders and partners.