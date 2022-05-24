Aleid Foods signs partnership contract with ‘Brunch’ for ready-made meals

KUWAIT: Aleid Foods Company signed a 50 percent acquisition contract with “Brunch” company specialized in ready-made meals, to strengthen its position in the local market, and set plans to expand its product sales, distribution, and marketing traditionally and digitally.

The Brunch Company has innovative food brands managed with special operation standards that reflect the globalization of flavors, and are classified into five main production lines including firstly XO Street Food, offering a wide variety of high-quality street food dishes from around the world, secondly Como, which specializes in the Italian cuisine for parties and special occasions, thirdly, Vereen, a production line dedicated to all kinds of 100 percent gluten-free baked goods, fourthly, Zereshk for traditional Persian food with special international flavors, and finally The Brunch, which offers a variety of healthy meals and beverages targeting the niche consumer segment looking for balanced, healthy and ready-made food with a great taste, suitable for their busy schedule and lifestyle.

The founder and head of “Brunch” company for ready-made meals, Abdulaziz Al-Fahd, expressed his delight in cooperation with Aleid Foods Company, which will support the spread of the new concept adopted in the company’s dishes, that results from years of work, study and evaluation of raw materials and preparation procedures applied in the company’s kitchen and consumer needs, while taking into consideration costumers’ recommendations in recipes development in each of the company’s brands. He stressed that the cooperation between Brunch and Aleid Foods will give the company the development opportunity needed to attain the position it deserves in the market.

In turn, Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Business Development Manager at “Aleid Foods”, valued the partnership and partial acquisition with Brunch, considering it a reasonable step that will reflect positively on the company’s ambition to launch new product lines and diversify its services to reach the largest consumer segments, and is in line with the company’s aim for providing new and innovative products keeping pace with the modern and changing food trends and tendencies, and support the company’s efforts to push forward with promising projects by harnessing its superior business expertise to expand locally and regionally.

This unique partnership is part of Aleid Foods’ commitment to achieving continuous growth and one of its strategy’s main axes to invest in national talents and build effective partnerships with young entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises.

“Aleid Foods Company was established in 1994, with a paid-up capital of more than KD 12 million. It was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 2008 under the consumer services sector. Today, it is a leading company in importing, marketing and distributing food products in Kuwait. “Aleid Foods” has diverse operation lines, a group of partner brands, branches, and subsidiaries specialized in food, with a distribution channel network of advanced logistical capabilities, serving more than 1,000 commercial customers and massive direct-to-store operations. “Aleid Foods” believes in digitalization, and is keen to adopt the latest digital technologies in the marketing and distribution of food products.