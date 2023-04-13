Alghanim Industries, KRCS in Ramadan donation drive

KUWAIT: Alghanim Industries (Kutayba Alghanim Group), one of the region’s largest private companies, recently collaborated with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) for their annual Ramadan donation drive. Guided by the spirit of giving during the holy month and a commitment to the well-being of its communities in Kuwait, the company donated hundreds of foods packages and electronic appliances to underserved families.

A diverse group of employees from various Alghanim Industries business units, spanning sectors such as food and beverage, engineering, automotive, and others, participated in the drive by packaging essential food and cooking provisions. Employees’ families and friends also joined in assembling staple foods like rice, flour, cooking oil, legumes, and other essentials to support families throughout Ramadan. In addition to this, Xcite, Alghanim Industries electronics retailer and the largest in Kuwait, supplied a range of essential home appliances.

These included refrigerators, chest freezers, air conditioners, and cooking appliance, among others. Reflecting on the campaign, Alghanim Industries Executive Chairman Sir Kutayba Y Alghanim said, “As strategic partners of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, we engage in various activities in Kuwait throughout the year such as scholarships and charitable campaigns. During the holy month of Ramadan, this cooperation is more special. Our employees volunteer and become deeply involved, and we encourage them to invite their family members to join. It is an opportunity to express our shared values, and give and support one another – which is, of course, a key pillar of our Kuwaiti heritage.

We want to thank KRCS for the incredible humanitarian work they do throughout the year and giving us the opportunity as private sector leaders to do the same.” Over the years, the collaboration between KRCS and Alghanim Industries has supported communities affected by conflict as well as natural and man-made crises across the region, including in Palestine, Yemen, and Lebanon.

Kuwait Red Crescent Society Chairman Dr Hilal Al Sayer remarked, “Our partnership with Alghanim Industries has consistently proven effective in providing essential services to underserved communities across Kuwait and the region. Both organizations are deeply committed to serving these communities, and I express my sincere gratitude to Alghanim Industries, its dedicated employees, and the leadership of its executive chairman. We hope to continue collaborating to address the significant challenges facing our communities.”