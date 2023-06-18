Alghanim Industries, Kuwait Codes foster female tech talent

KUWAIT: Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately-owned companies in the region (Kutayba Alghanim Group), proudly participated in a special women-in-tech event as part of its ongoing partnership of CODED Academy’s “Kuwait Codes” program. The event, held as part of a short series of special workshops focused on encouraging female high school students to develop their tech skills, aimed to highlight the range of opportunities available to women in the tech field. As a strategic sponsor of the “Kuwait Codes” initiative, Alghanim Industries actively supported the event, which focused exclusively on empowering women in tech.

The event took place at the Sabah Al-Ahmed Center for Creativity and Giftedness in Ahmadi and aimed to emphasize the importance of coding skills and the diverse opportunities available to women in the tech industry. Reem Ahmed Al-Hunaidi, Sr. Manager – Digital Transformation at Alghanim Industries’ automotive sector, delivered an inspiring address during the event, sharing her experiences and highlighting the significance of a well-rounded skill set in building a successful career in the tech field.

Reflecting on the participation, Hunaidi stated, “I am immensely proud to witness the growing interest of young girls in Kuwait in the field of coding from such a young age. By empowering them through initiatives like ‘Kuwait Codes,’ we are not only opening doors to exciting possibilities but also fostering a more inclusive and diverse tech industry. Women in the region have a crucial role to play in shaping the future of technology, and their diverse perspectives and contributions are invaluable.

I strongly believe that by providing young girls with the skills and confidence to pursue their passion for coding, we are creating a brighter future for them and for the entire industry.” In addition to its participation in the women in tech event, Alghanim Industries proudly continues its sponsorship of the “Kuwait Codes” initiative for the second consecutive year. This coding program, developed by CODED Academy in collaboration with esteemed private sector entities including Alghanim Industries, aims to provide comprehensive programming education to high school students in Kuwait, training them in Python, app development and game development.

The initiative seeks to foster their interest in technology and equip them with essential skills for a wide range of future careers. Over the course of three cohorts in 2022, Kuwait Codes successfully impacted more than 900 students, with 393 students graduating from the program. The objective this year has been to enhance this impact, specifically reaching a greater proportion of high school girls.

Alghanim Industries recognizes the importance of fostering an inclusive and diverse tech industry, driven by the talented youth of Kuwait. Through its continued support of “Kuwait Codes” and similar initiatives, the company aims to contribute to the development of a brighter future for the nation, where young individuals, especially women, can thrive and lead in the ever-evolving field of technology.